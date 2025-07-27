Who will stop the rain?

The avant-punk band YHWH Nailgun (pronounced Yahweh Nailgun), played at the Red Marquee at 2:00 pm when it was still hot outside. By the time they finished 45 minutes later, it was still hot outside, but it would start raining soon. Despite their very unconventional take on punk, the audience soaked it up in a head banging way. Lead singer Zack Borzone writhes and convulses in line with the group’s fitful industrial rhythms, screaming incoherent lyrics into space. It was bracing stuff and we admire the folks in the shed who actually tried to dance to it.

Faye Webster @ White Stage

By the time Faye Webster took the White Stage it had already been raining fairly heavily and continued doing so through her set. (The laundromat backdrop was appropriate seeing as we had all really been thoroughly soaked by the downpour.) The sizable crowd was even more subdued due to the precipitation, but Webster’s quiet soft rock doesn’t provoke a big reaction anyway. As expected she brought out Japanese singer-songwriter Mei Ehara, with whom she’s worked before, for a duet.