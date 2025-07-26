Two ways to kick off the day

Us at Green Stage | Masanori Naruse photo

The first day of the festival opened under partly cloudy skies, with a sparse crowd gathered at the Green Stage for Danish blues garage rockers U.S., who also played Fuji last year. They’re becoming a habit, it would seem. They dedicated one song to Fuji Rock founder Masa Hidaka, who they said “is a lover of blues harp.”

A rather different vibe commanded the White Stage soon afterwards when Otobake Beaver did their comical start-stop hardcore thing before a very large crowd as the clouds rolled in and thunder rumbled. Wearing colorful summer dresses and making sport of the long-haired middle aged guys in the audience, the quartet challenged the rockers to try and dance to their fitful music. Super entertainment for people with lethally short attention spans.