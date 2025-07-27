Top billing: Tatsuro Yamashita, Vulpeck, Four Tet

Tatsuro Yamashita at Green Stage | Junichiro Nomi

As already noted, one-day tickets for Saturday were sold out, and if any one artist on the day’s roster was responsible it was probably Tatsuro Yamashita, one of the architects of city pop, who rarely plays live any more. The rain had stopped by the time he showed up on the Green Stage at dusk below red-tinged clouds. The crowd was densely packed and rapturous. Yamashita, wearing jeans and a watch cap, looked to be in exceptionally good shape for a septuagenarian, but more importantly his voice was as supple and pliant as it was when he was a youngster.

Tatsuro Yamashita, his band and his wife, Mariya Takeuchi (right of Yamashita), at Green Stage | Junichiro Nomi

He played his hits and brought out his wife, Mariya Takeuchi, as a duet partner and backup singer, which got a lot of applause since in many ways she’s more famous than he is. Yamashita’s band, many of whose members are as old as he is, were also in fine form and got funky when the song demanded it. The smiles were contagious and irresistible.

Vulfpeck on Green Stage | Johan Brooks photos

But Yamashita wasn’t the designated headliner. Vulfpeck, an American collective that plays funk almost exclusively, was, even though they don’t have what one would call a following in Japan. Still, people seemed to know what to expect and were dancing from the get-go.

Four Tet at White Stage | Masanori Naruse photos

The headliner over at the White Stage was Four Tet, better known by his friends and family as Kieran Hebden. It was a stylish and eclectic set of electronica that mostly stuck to danceable material with plenty of break beats.

Hebden himself was mostly invisible behind his decks, so in way it could have been anyone up there, but the ease with which he transitioned from one pattern to the next is pretty much his strength as a musician and difficult to copy.